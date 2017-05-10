Crossroads Cluster Dog Show underway

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you love dogs, you’ll want to make your way the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter.

The Crossroads Cluster Dog Show kicked off Wednesday. There will be All Breed Dog Shows, Obedience Trials and Rally Trials. More than 1 thousand dogs will be participating over the five day event.

Most of the dogs are from the Southeast, but dogs from around the country are strutting their stuff as well.

Many of the dogs at this show have performed at one of the biggest dog shows in the world.

Jan Plott is the Kennel Club Show Chair she said, “Each day the show gets a little bit bigger. It’s a process of elimination. It’s like what you see on TV in New York dog at the Westminster Dog Show, except this is in person and it’s a process of elimination ending with best in show.”

Just outside the venue there’s a Diving Dogs competition. For 15 bucks anybody with a dog can let their dog go diving as well. The Crossroads Cluster Dog Show and Diving Dog competition end on Sunday.