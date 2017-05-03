Downtown Macon restaurant receives history award

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Historic Macon presented El Camino with an award for preserving Macon’s history.

The 2017 Preservation Award recognizes the downtown cantina-inspired restaurant for holding on to the floor and ceiling designs during renovations.

El Camino has been serving tacos and other Mexican food for about a year.

Chad Evans with the Moonhanger Group says he’s proud to a part of Macon’s downtown growth.

“The Cantina, the El Camino, is a great component to put more energy into the capital, into this corner, and the idea that we’re being recognized for it is really nice,” said Evans.

El Camino debuted a new menu as well.

Evans says they learned a lot about what kind food they wanted to serve in the first year of business, and changed the menu to better fit what customers wanted.

El Camino is located on Second Street next to Cox Capitol Theater in downtown Macon.