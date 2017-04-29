Gracioius gardener ready for harvest after van and tools stolen from church parking lot

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – William Tony was told as a boy that there are two types of people in the world: givers and takers.

The 66-year-old gardener at Centenary Methodist Church is a giver, but unfortunately on April 17 a taker stole his van and tools.

“I was out here like I always do, taking care of the garden,” Tony said. “And they took off on up the road, which I didn’t have no way to go. But they busted the oil pan when they went over the curb, so the motor is gonna be locked up inside the car.”

Now William is left working with his hands, in preparation for harvest season. Because harvest season, is giving season.

“I just grew up trying to make stuff grow, it makes me feel good to give,” Tony said.

William gives the vegetables from the garden away to anyone who needs them, and there’s a lot to be done.

“Tomatoes, okra, squash, this is bell pepper, them are jalapenos,” Tony said.

Debra Williams works at the Centenary Methodist Church and she says the work William had done has special value.

“The garden in some sense represents the rebirth of our church and the connection to the neighborhood,” Williams said.

Two years ago the land was just taking up space, but William says he worked 60 hours a week to transform it from tall weeds to tall trees.

If you’d like to help William get some new tools, stop by Sentenary Methodist Church on College Street in Macon and ask to donate. You can also get a plot in the garden!

Bibb deputies haven’t found who stole William’s van. If you have any information, contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.