Peach County dedicates workforce development building

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Central Georgia Technical College and Peach County dedicated the new workforce development center to honor Dr. William Moorehead.

Though he has passed away, Dr. Moorehead’s dream lives on.

“He was all about education,” said Moorehead’s son, Doug. “He wanted to help students do a great job.”

Dr. Moorehead was the longtime chairman of the development authority in Peach County.

“It’s really good to see the community show up and really support this event.”

His name and his work will be remembered with the new Peach County Regional Workforce Development Center–dedicated during a ceremony Thursday.

“It prepares them for the workforce, the hands-on experience–there’s a high demand for these particular areas,” said Courtney Watkins, who works in student affairs for CGTC.

The development center would’ve made Dr. Moorehead smile–Central Georgia Technical College is teaching skills like welding, diesel mechanics, and commercial truck driving.

Watkins says students are looking to achieve their dream.

“A lot of the students they have families so they’re looking to come and get what they need to get the tools and resources they need so they can get back into the workforce,” said Watkins.

The building is brand new, but for Peach County Commission Chairman Martin Moseley, the investment was worth it.

“This is a three million dollar project from SPLOST the people from Peach County voted on that,” said Moseley. “We’d like to thank the taxpayers for doing that. Course we added another million through grants from the state of Georgia and almost another million from the county’s general fund.”

Doug Moorehead was thankful to see his father’s dream live on.

“He really loved the community,” said Doug Moorehead. “He was a people person so he really got along with everybody and talked with everybody.”