Crawford County murder suspect arrested by deputies in Monroe County

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One man is dead and another is behind bars after a domestic dispute in Crawford County Friday morning.

58-year-old Thomas Gary Palmer of Lizella was arrested after a shootout with police near a business on Klopfer Road near Harrison Road.

According to a news release by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, once officers located Palmer after a search, Palmer fired at them with a handgun. Deputies returned fire, and Palmer would eventually drop the weapon.

Deputies then attempted to place Palmer under arrest when the suspect presented a second weapon that was hidden. After a fight between the suspect and police, Palmer was eventually placed into custody without further incident.

Neither the deputies nor the suspect were injured during the altercation.

Earlier that morning, deputies found a 55-year-old man dead in a home on Berlyn Drive off of Boy Scout Road. Authorities say the man died from a gunshot wound.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling this case.

Charges are pending. The suspect is behind bars at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Monroe County recovers from severe storm
Read More»
A member of the Crawford County Recreation Department Wee Ball Yankees wears fallen Bibb County Sheriff's Office Investigator T.J. Freeman's name across her back.
2 weeks ago
1 Comments for this article
Crawford Co. T-ball team honors fallen law enforcement heroes
Read More»
3 weeks ago
1 Comments for this article
Monroe County deputy indicted by Grand Jury
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»