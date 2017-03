MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Cherry Blossom CEO Jake Ferro filed a lawsuit against the Cherry Blossom Festival and board members Friday.

It includes more than $2 million in damages, including harm to and disparagement of Ferro’s business and professional reputation.

Ferro says in the lawsuit filed at the Bibb Superior Court that he got no explanation as to why he was asked to resign–only that “board matters” played a role in the decision.

