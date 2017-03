MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman died Friday morning in a traffic accident in north Macon.

The accident happened just before 7:30a.m. Bibb deputies say 22 year old Alita Foster of Macon was traveling north on Ingleside Avenue when her car went off the roadway and hit a tree.

She was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where she was pronounced dead.

The accident is under investigation.