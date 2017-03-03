Cat Of The Week: Ava



MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Ava is your Cat Of The Week this week.

She is less than a year old and loves to play.

Deborah Reddish from Kitty City Cat Rescue came on to introduce her. Reddish says Ava is a great cat, good for any family.

She says Ava is sweet and super cuddly.

Ava is not available for adoption until next because she has to get spayed.

If you’d like to adopt Ava, or any of the other cats, stop by the new location at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. For more information, head to their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799.