Dublin considers community pool project using SPLOST funds

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monday was the first day of early voting for the SPLOST special election in Laurens County. One Dublin man is looking forward to the vote because it could mean seeing a splash in the city soon.

“I think that was a great fabric of who I am now because I learned to swim right here in Dublin,” said resident Emory Bostic

Along with money for updates on sewage lines and road work repairs, City Manager Lance Jones says they’re now considering using some of those funds toward a community pool. It’s an addition Jones says he’s confident would make some waves in the city.

“A lot of people are looking at and studying whether or not to build a municipal swimming pool and what that would look like,” he said.

Bostic is a native of Dublin. He’s excited to see what the voting polls could mean for pools in the city.

“I remember, as a little boy, the swimming pool that we had and could always go to,” he recalled. Bostic says the pool was so close to his house, he could walk to get there.

“But of course, in the late Seventies they closed the pool down, and we have not had a public pool here in Dublin, Georgia since that time,” he continued.

Jones says a community pool could save residents, wanting to take a swim, an hour drive to the nearest community pool in Statesboro.

“There’s not a public community swimming pool anywhere in the city, and that’s something I think citizens really enjoy,” he added.

Bostic says more importantly, the pool could save lives by giving youth in Dublin a place to learn how to swim.

“Many of the less fortunate kids… they don’t have swimming pools in their community, so this would be an opportunity for them to come and swim and learn how to swim, too,” said Bostic. He told 41NBC that he plans to vote early sometime this week.

The official election day is March 21st, and other residents who want to see SPLOST money used toward the addition of a community pool have until that date to cast their ballots.

Other items on the list for SPLOST funding in Dublin are new police vehicles, additions to the existing ‘Riverwalk’ and improvements on the irrigation system at the city’s golf course.