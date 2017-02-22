PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Early voting in Houston county is less than a week away. Voters will get the opportunity to vote on renewing the Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax (SPLOST).

The first three weeks, you can vote at the Board of Elections office on 801 Main Street in Perry. You can stop by Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM until March 6th.

“We’ll also open up at two other locations,” said Andrew Holland, from the Board of Elections office. “One at Central Georgia Technical College, in their health sciences building and the other at the Houston Health Pavilion in the conference center there.”

Those locations will be open for two weeks. The voter registration deadline was yesterday. If you are registered, all you need to bring with you is a photo ID.