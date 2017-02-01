Baseball team could breathe new life into Luther Williams Field

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Luther Williams Field was built back in 1929. Several Major League stars like Pete Rose, Tony Perez, Vince Coleman and Andruw Jones have played on the field.

A new generation of baseball players may play on the diamond. The Coastal Plain League is considering bringing an expansion team to Macon.

Coastal Plain League Commissioner Justin Sellers said, “We are looking to expand to 16 teams and we are looking at Macon. We plan on meeting with officials at the end of the month. Renovations need to be made that would keep the ballparks history but make it new and exciting for the fans.”

Macon-Bibb officials plan to allocate about two and half million dollars to upgrade the historic ballpark.

Sellers said, “Ticket prices would cost around 7 to 9 dollars and there would be promotions and giveaways. It would be run just like a professional baseball team.”

College athletes play in Coastal Plain League.

Athletes like Russell Wilson, Justin Verlander and Ryan Zimmerman have played in the Coastal Plain League.

If everything works out a Coastal Plain League expansion team could be playing here in 2018.

Coastal Plain League teams play from the end of May to middle August.