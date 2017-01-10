Macon woman dead in car accident on Jeffersonville Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead after a car crash on Jeffersonville Road in East Macon.

The accident happened between Artic Circle and Wallace Rd around 10 p.m. Monday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff’ Office says 29-year-old Sheena Denise Hogan was traveling in her Dodge Charger when it crossed the center line and struck an SUV head on.

Hogan was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead by doctors when she arrived.

The two passengers in the SUV were also taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.