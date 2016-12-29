iHeartRadio grants wish for 11-year-old cancer patient

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jamarion Johnson has battled brain cancer for two years, but that didn’t stop him from DJ’ing on one of his favorite radio stations.

97.9 WIBB made the 11-year-old’s dream come true Thursday.

iHeart radio’s ‘Mama Mia’ set up the special day after she learned about Jamarion’s battle.

Different people throughout the community stopped by to join “DJ J.D. Smooth”, Jamarrion’s DJ name, as he played his favorite songs

Jamarion’s mom, Tatrabianne Davis, says she’s very grateful for everything.

“When people come around, and they show love like this,” Davis said. “And it’s people he doesn’t know, I really appreciate that. It makes me feel good, ’cause it makes him happy.

Macon-Bibb commissioner, Al Tilman, presented Jamarion with a key to the city.

Actress Karan Kendrick also dropped by to give him a book that her new movie “Hidden Figures” is based on.