Layaway Santa organizers get a big surprise!

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – They came to do a follow up interview on Layaway Santa. They left with a single donation the amount their goal for this year.

Layaway Santa Organizers Chris Floore and Chris Tsavatewa stopped by 41 NBC to talk to us about the fundraising progress they’ve made in the final days leading up to Christmas.

What they didn’t know was that they had a special visit from two generous donors waiting for them in the conference room.

Layaway Santa, a cause dedicated to anonymously paying off layaway accounts of Christmas shoppers, had already raised 6000 dollars on its own.

That was, of course, up until the moment they met with the owners of Stormy’s Vapor Cellars who wanted to make a four thousand dollar contribution of their own.

The reactions were pure shock. “This is just over the top…it takes a lot of people to put this together logistically…and it really speaks to the capacity of giving in this community,” said Tsavatewa.

Chris Floore says this generous act by Dee and Carolyn Maurer will put the total raised for Layaway Santa this year at just over ten thousand dollars.

That’s more than three times the amount they raised last year.