Zimbabwe urges sale of stockpile of seized elephant ivory

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe is seeking international support to be allowed to sell its stockpile of seized ivory, saying the $600 million it expects to earn is urgently needed for the conservation of its rapidly growing elephant population which it describes as “dangerous.”

Officials from the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority showed ambassadors from European Union countries the stockpile of ivory tusks that have been seized from poachers and collected from elephants that have died.

The Zimbabwean officials encouraged the European envoys to support the sale of ivory which is banned by CITES, the international body that monitors endangered species.