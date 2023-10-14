Youth exhibitors show off their livestock at the Georgia National Fair

The Fair gives students from the 4-H Program and Future Farmers of America a chance to show off what they have learned about Agriculture by caring for livestock.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — From swine to goats and cattle, there are many farm animals at the Georgia National Fair, and lots of chances for exhibitors to compete for best in show.

Andrew Carnley is a Youth Livestock Ambassador for the Fair. He says the Georgia National Fair gives agriculture students from the 4-H Program and Future Farmers of America (FFA) a chance to show off what they’ve learned by caring for livestock.

“When we have those FFA Members that show, those are people that maybe come from their school to show, or that they represent a high school or middle school organization,” Carnley explained. “But then those 4-H Members, they have the opportunity to represent their county.”

Carnley says two of the big competitive categories at the fair include market livestock and breeding stock.

Luke Huff is a livestock exhibitor for the FFA, and has earned the title of number one dairy showman in Georgia three years in a row. Huff says the biggest thing he’s learned from competing in livestock shows, is responsibility.

“I milk the cow at six in the morning, six at night every day, no matter what the weather is,” Huff said. “So it takes a lot to feed them and get them full and ready to show.”

Huff plans to use his experience to build a career in agriculture, and hopes fair-goers will see how much work goes into caring for livestock.

According to Carnley, the livestock competitions aren’t just a learning experience for youth exhibitors, but also provide fair-goers the chance to learn from the people who are involved in agriculture every day.

“Showing up to the Georgia National Fairgrounds and reading the exhibits and asking the exhibitors questions just gives them the opportunity to go ahead and get a better understanding of agriculture as a whole,” said Carnley.

Livestock competitions will continue throughout the weekend including the Jr. Market hog show, Jr. Dairy showmanship and Jr. Invitational Market beef show.

You can find the full schedule of livestock competitions by clicking here.