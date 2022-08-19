YKK opens medical clinic at Macon plant

The clinic is staffed by a physician assistant and medical technologist.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Employees at YKK USA can now receive on-site medical care at a clinic at the Macon Plant. The health clinic is for full-time Macon manufacturing plant employees thanks to a joint venture with Macon Occupational Medicine (MOM).

“We are so excited to be able to provide our YKK Macon team with this on-site access for their health and wellness needs,” said John Smith, president of YKK USA. “We appreciate our partnership with MOM, which has enabled us to facilitate a high level of professional care for our employees.”

According to a YKK news release, the health clinic is open Tuesdays and Thursdays during normal working hours. It includes an on-site pharmacy. The clinic is staffed by a physician assistant and medical technologist. Employees will now be able to receive treatment on-site for simple aches and pains to more complex conditions like diabetes and asthma.

Patients will also be able to undergo blood work and have access to rapid flu, COVID-19, strep, and pregnancy tests.