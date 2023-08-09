WRPD: Man attempts to rob Robins Financial Credit Union

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department is looking for a man they say tried to rob a bank Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at the Robins Financial Credit Union on Watson Boulevard around 4:15 p.m.

According to officers the suspect attempted to rob the bank and then left.

Police say no weapons were used, and no one was injured during the incident.

If you have any tips, call the Warner Robins Police Department at (478) 302-5378, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.