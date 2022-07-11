WRPD and others arrest 10 in “Operation Swing Blade” Monday

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department along with several other local agencies like the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshalls, and more, combined for a joint initiative called “Operation Swing Blade” early this morning to target violent crime offenders, parole violators, confirmed gang members, seize weapons and drugs, as well as collect tangible evidence for outstanding investigations.

According to the WRPD, the operation began around 6 a.m. Monday morning, and authorities were able to arrest the following: