Wrightsville church catches fire, crews on the scene to put it out

WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A church caught fire Friday morning in Johnson County, and crews are currently working to put it out.

According to the Wrightsville Fire Department, there is an ongoing fire at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church off of 179 US 319 as of 11:20 a.m. Wrightsville Fire crews are currently on the scene.

More information will be posted as it comes, stay with 41NBC for more updates.