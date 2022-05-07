Work Program provides special needs students with work experience

Nicholas Haynes (right) and his mother(left)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Nicholas Haynes, a special needs student at Central High School, committed to Project Search on Friday.

Project Search is a program made for graduating high school students with disabilities to build work skills.

Students will go through a 9-month program at Middle Georgia State learning on the job training.

Students work in a 10-week rotation at several employers including Kroger, Subway and the Middle Georgia State cafeteria.

Jennifer Wright, the Project Search instructor at Middle Georgia University, who’s also a special needs teacher and mother of a special needs child, says programs like Project Search give children with special needs the tools to live a full life and the ability to feel seen and needed.

Haynes said he’s been receiving a lot of love from his friends since getting accepted.

“Last night I only got like a few hours sleep, but I kept telling my grandma how much people congratulate me every day since I got accepted, and I’ve been so happy,” he said. “Just so happy.”

Haynes will begin his training in August.