Woman shot and killed in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead this morning after being shot in Warner Robins. According to a press release from the WRPD, they received a call just after 12:40 this morning from a woman on Wallace Drive who claimed to have been shot. When officers arrived on the scene they detained a suspect. The victim was taken to Houston Medical Center where she died. The report states there was a second male victim and that the shooting didn’t take place on Wallace Drive but rather at another unnamed location.

The victims identity is being withheld pending notification of the family…the investigation is ongoing.