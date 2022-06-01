Woman killed, man injured in crash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday afternoon on Thomaston Road.

Deputies say a truck blew a tire and the driver, 46-year-old DeWayne Gibson, lost control. The truck went off of the road, rolled over, and went down a steep embankment.

Gibson was taken to the Atrium Health Navicent, and is currently listed to be in critical, but stable condition.

The passenger, 25-year-old Summer Bennett, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This accident is still under investigation.