WNBA’s Griner tells drug trial: ‘My career is my whole life’



KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner testified at her drug possession trial in Russia that an interpreter translated only a fraction of what was said during questioning when she was detained at Moscow’s airport in February and officials told her to sign documents without giving an explanation.

In her first testimony under questioning from the prosecution, Griner also said she received received neither an explanation of her rights nor access to a lawyer. Griner has been detained since mid-February after police said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She has pleaded guilty to the charges but says she had no criminal intent in bringing them into the country. Her trial was adjourned until Aug. 2.