William Byron wins the rain-shortened Quaker State 400 (highlights)

Quaker State 400 is the first night race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 9 years.

HAMPTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Atlanta Motor Speedway’s first night race in nine years was short-lived.

With 75 laps remaining out of the 260-lap race, the Quaker State 400 was called to an end due to rain, and William Byron was named the winner as he was leading the pack at the time.

“Honestly, I wasn’t very optimistic that the rain was going to call it. I thought it wasn’t raining that hard when I was in the car, so I thought that we could get more laps going,” said Byron. “And I just wasn’t going to get too excited. I still haven’t gotten excited because I’m still in kind of the mode of trying to race. But to be able to get a rain-shortened win is something to be proud of, I guess, and be lucky, you know. So it’s a good thing.”

This is Byron’s fourth victory on the season, propelling him to the top of the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

There are only seven races left until the Cup Series Playoffs, and NASCAR is at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend for the Crayon 301.