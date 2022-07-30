Wilkinson County students return to classroom

IRWINTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Most Middle Georgia students will return to school next week, but Wilkinson County students headed back Friday.

For some students, this was their first time back in the classroom since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wilkinson County Primary School Principal Nicole Stephens says the goal for this year is to get students caught up.

“It was was nice seeing their faces again,” she said. “Everyone is back in the building.”

District leaders are confident they will be able to close the recent gap in learning. Superintendent Dr. Aaron Geter Jr. says the school district is ready for some normalcy.

“We’re excited to just back face-to-face, so that way you continue relationships,” he said. “You can really work on kids’ personal skills in terms of accountability and responsibility. We’re excited to be back in a traditional school setting on a day-to-day basis.”

Geter says public safety and the heath of students are high priorities.

Nurse Shondel Wade-Reese says this will important to keep their students safe and coming to school.

“It’s important to keep them well so they can stay in the classrooms to get the optimal opportunities with their learning,” school nurse Shondel Wade-Reese said