Wilkinson County boys basketball team wins its 11th state title

This is the Warriors' first title since 2018.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Wilkinson County boys basketball team defeated Charlton County 40-36 in the GHSA Class A-DII state championship game to earn their 11th state title.

The Warriors trailed for the most part of the game, but a fourth-quarter surge and clutch free throws down the stretch sealed the deal.

This is Xavier Whipple’s first state title as the Warriors’ head coach, but he won two as a player in 1999 and 2000.

With Whipple’s experience of playing in the Macon Coliseum, he knew the game was going to be gritty.

“Keep reminding them that it’s all about defense and rebounding in the coliseum, and you don’t just walk in here and make shots like that with the depth perception in here,” said Whipple. “You just have to keep grinding it out and go to the offensive boards if it’s not going your way. And like we said, grind the games out of here.”

This is the Warriors’ first title since 2018.