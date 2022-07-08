Wild species relied on by billions at risk, report warns

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Every day billions of people depend on wild flora and fauna to obtain food, medicine and energy. But a new U.N.-backed report says that overexploitation, climate change, pollution and deforestation are pushing one million species towards extinction.

A less biodiverse planet would hugely impact humans, which use about 50,000 wild species every day. According to the report, 1 out of 5 people in the world’s 7.9 billion population depends on wild species for food and income.