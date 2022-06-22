Wilcox county man charged with Child Molestation

The Wilcox County Sheriff's Office says a report of child molestation was made on June 11, and the victim is under the age of 10-years-old.

PITTS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)—A Wilcox County man was arrested Tuesday on child molestation charges.

After an investigation and multiple interviews, Jon McWhorter was arrested when investigators found evidence of molestation during search warrants at two separate locations.

Here are the charges McWhorter faces:

Child Molestaion

Aggravated Child Molestation

Rape

Sodomy

Aggravated Sodomy

Statutory Rape

Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes

Sexual Battery

Aggravated Sexual Battery

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

False Imprisonment

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing, and more charges are forthcoming.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 467-2322.