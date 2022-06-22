Wilcox county man charged with Child Molestation
The Wilcox County Sheriff's Office says a report of child molestation was made on June 11, and the victim is under the age of 10-years-old.
PITTS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)—A Wilcox County man was arrested Tuesday on child molestation charges.
After an investigation and multiple interviews, Jon McWhorter was arrested when investigators found evidence of molestation during search warrants at two separate locations.
Here are the charges McWhorter faces:
- Child Molestaion
- Aggravated Child Molestation
- Rape
- Sodomy
- Aggravated Sodomy
- Statutory Rape
- Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes
- Sexual Battery
- Aggravated Sexual Battery
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- False Imprisonment
The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing, and more charges are forthcoming.
If you have any information regarding this case, call the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 467-2322.