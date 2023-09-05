Why Downtown Macon Businesses are committed to the Business Improvement District

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Property owners in downtown Macon have decided to reinstate the Business Improvement District (BID) initiative for another six years.

This means when participating downtown property and business owners pay taxes in the fall, they will continue to pay a slightly higher rate and use that money to continue improving downtown. The property owners also voted to have a Board of Directors to help with decision-making.

Scott Mitchell, the owner of The Bohemian Den, has been part of the BID since it started, and he says he likes the direction downtown is heading.

“It just made sense, knowing that the extra taxes that we pay go to improve downtown Macon… I could not image not doing it. It’s a cleaner safer downtown and to have a business here, that’s what you want,” said Mitchell.

Since the new board was only appointed in August, they have not yet voted on any new additions.