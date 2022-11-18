Westside’s Lady Noles capture the Girls Flag Football Division II Area 1 title

Westside, Warner Robins, Veterans and Northside have qualified for the state playoffs.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — This is the first-ever season Bibb County added girls flag football to its list of athletic events, and it has already paid dividends as the Westside Lady Noles claimed the Girls Flag Football Division II Area 1 title over Warner Robins.

Both teams were scoreless in the first half, but midway through the second, Lady Noles quarterback Danielle Roberson found Taylor Talton for the touchdown. Westside would convert the one-point try as Roberson once again found Talton, as Westside took a 7-0 lead.

Warner Robins failed to get any offense going, as Westside came out with the area title.

Lady Noles have earned the 1-seed in the state playoffs, while Warner Robins, Veterans and Northside also have qualified for the playoffs.

The girls flag football state playoffs begin on Nov. 29.