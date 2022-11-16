Westside to face Warner Robins for the Girls Flag Football Division II Region 1 Area Title

Westside will face Warner Robins in the Division II Region 1 Area title game on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7:15 p.m. at McConnell Talbert Stadium.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Eight teams began the day looking to earn a spot in the Girls Flag Football Division II Region 1 Area title game.

Four teams competed at McConnell Talbert Stadium, while the others battled at Ed Defore Sports Complex.

In the first game at the MAC, Warner Robins dominated Northeast 20-0. In the second game, Northside defeated Rutland 13-0. And in the final game, Warner Robins downed Northside 20-0 to earn a spot in the area finals.

In the first game at Ed Defore, Westside dominated Houston County 24-0. In the second game, Veterans got by Howard 12-6. And in the final game, Westside barely squeaked by Veterans 9-8, earning the second spot in the area finals.

