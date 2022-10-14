Westside Seminoles win first girls flag football game in Bibb County Athletics history

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It was a momentous day at Ed Defore Sports Complex as girls’ flag football officially began play as Bibb County Athletics partnered with Falcons in the Community.

Here are some rules and regulations to keep in mind. The game consists of two 20-minute halves with a running clock and first downs are 20 yards. Once a team scores, they can go for a one-point conversion from the three-yard line, a two-point conversion from the 10-yard line, and a three-point conversion from the 14-yard line.

Now on to the game as the Westside Seminoles took on the Rutland Hurricanes in the first-ever girls’ flag football game in Bibb County Athletics history.

The Seminoles took control of the game early as they scored twice in the first half to go up 15-0 at halftime, and in the second half, both teams scored a touchdown and failed to convert their extra points.

Westside would down Rutland 21-6 to claim the first girls’ flag football victory in Bibb County Athletics history.

“There are some talented girls in Macon and around, and it’s just awesome that these girls have another platform to do besides, you know, softball, basketball. They’re fired up now. Our girls are fired up about flag football, and I’m excited to see them have some early success,” said Josh Grube, head coach of the Seminoles.

Several games will be played next Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at Ed Defore Sports Complex beginning at 4 p.m.