Westside beats Howard in overtime to earn a spot in the state playoffs

Westside scored 14 points in under nine minutes in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Three teams had a 2-3 region record in 4A Region 2, and two of those teams, Howard and Westside, battled for a spot in the state playoffs.

The Seminoles struck first as quarterback Cameron Taylor scored a rushing touchdown; however, Howard would answer with a rushing touchdown of their own but would fail going for two points.

The Seminoles would score again on the next possession to go up 14-6. But a few drives later, Gavin Williams intercepts Westside quarterback James Neville for the pick-six. Westside would lead 14-13 at halftime.

Howard would score two touchdowns to go up 27-14 with under nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter; however, Westside would score two touchdowns in those nine minutes and force overtime.

Westside would score first, going up 34-27, but Howard would score a touchdown as well, but the Seminoles blocked the extra point to take the victory 34-33.

Westside earns a spot in the 4A state playoffs, while Howard’s season comes to an end.