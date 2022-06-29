Western Little League is one of three teams to represent Macon in the Georgia District 5 Little League Tournament

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Western Little League team is one of three teams to represent Macon in the Georgia District 5 Little League Tournament and resides in the western part of Macon but includes athletes from all around Middle Georgia.

“We host the Lizella area, Peach County, we got a little bit of Crawford County too, and we have a team in every league,” said head coach Justin Carroll.

Representing Western Little League means the athletes were some top performers on their teams throughout the season.

“We play all year, and then the coaches all nominate three to four players from their team. And then the head coach of the All-Star team picks the last few. Little League, you can’t announce until June 15, so we analyze that whole year and all get-together and choose the 13 kids this year,” said Carroll.

Unfortunately for Western, their tournament has ended much sooner than they wanted it to, but for coach Carroll, he hopes his boys can take away significant lessons that the game can provide.

“Baseball is full of losses. You fail more than you succeed. I bring that up every year. We teach life lessons: teamwork, family, accountability, and hard work. This is more than just a game,” said Carroll.