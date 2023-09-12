Wesleyan College returns to downtown Macon with new leadership lab

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the start of the lab, which will serve as the home for Wesleyan’s CEO Leadership Institute. The facility aims to prepare students for leadership roles in their respective fields of study.

Meaghan Blight, CEO and president of Wesleyan College, is enthusiastic about the initiative.

“We’re providing thought-leadership, but we’re also providing thought leaders into our space to create this hub,” Blight said. “To create the ecosystem for our students to access internships and mentorship where we can bring community together and learn from one another, and that’s really gonna help set our students up for success.”

The Downtown Leadership Lab will also act as a community hub for women-centered leadership and entrepreneurship. The project is backed by two grants from the Knight and Peyton Anderson Foundation, totaling more than $1 million.

Wesleyan College says the new facility will offer opportunities for faculty, staff and students to forge connections with local businesses and community organizations.