Wesleyan College flags line College Street in Macon to commemorate historic site

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Wesleyan College’s original location on College Street is now adorned with flags to mark the institution’s historic significance as the first college in the world to charter degrees to women.

The college operated in downtown Macon for 90 years before relocating to north Macon.

“Wesleyan College has grown up with Macon,” President Meaghan Blight said. “We’re 187 years old, so to return to the historic site and celebrate and have some of our purple down here is something that our alumnae have wanted for a long time and (that) we’re really excited to do.”

This event also serves as the kickoff for Wesleyan’s alumnae weekend, a celebration of the school’s commitment to equality for women and its continued progress since its inception in 1836.