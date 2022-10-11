Week 8 Macon Touchdown Club Players of the Week

Samford football head coach Chris Hatcher spoke at this week's meeting.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Touchdown Club announced its week eight players of the week with Samford head coach Chris Hatcher in attendance.

The Back of the Week is Nick Woodford, a sophomore running back from Northeast. Woodford carried the ball 17 times for 302 yards and five touchdowns. This is Woodford’s fourth time receiving this honor this season, and according to Georgia High School Football Daily, Woodford leads Georgia in rushing yards with 1,317.

The Lineman of the Week is Carlton Jackson, a senior defensive end from Northeast. Jackson had 12 tackles, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.

The Special Teams Player of the Week is Brayden Smith, a senior wide receiver and kick returner from Tattnall Square Academy. Smith had three kick returns for 141 yards and added three catches for 50 yards.