Week 12 Macon Touchdown Club Players of the Week

Former Georgia Tech football player and ESPN analyst Roddy Jones spoke at this week's meeting.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The high school football regular season is over, so the Macon Touchdown Club announced its week 12 Players of the Week.

Keondre Glover, a senior running back from Stratford Academy, is the first Co-Back of the Week. Glover rushed 17 times for 355 yards and six touchdowns in the Eagles’ victory over FPD.

The second Co-Back of the Week is Jakhari Williams, a junior quarterback from FPD. Williams rushed 26 times for 217 yards and three touchdowns while also completing 19 of 35 pass attempts for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

The Lineman and Special Teams Player of the Week are DonJuan McGee Jr., a senior defensive tackle from Westside. McGee had 12 tackles, three tackles for loss while blocking Howard’s extra point attempt in overtime to secure a playoff spot for the Seminoles.