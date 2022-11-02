Week 11 Macon Touchdown Club Players of the Week

Mercer football head coach Drew Cronic spoke at this week's meeting.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Week 11 Macon Touchdown Club players of the week include a Back of the Week and two Lineman of the Week.

The Back of the Week is Aaron Davis, a junior running back from Ace. Davis accumulated 179 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries and added one reception for 19 yards and a touchdown.

The first Co-Lineman of the Week is Zelin Pollard, a sophomore linebacker from Howard. Pollard had 18 tackles, eight solo and 10 assists, with one tackle for loss and one sack.

The second Co-Lineman of the Week is Johnny Williams, an offensive lineman from Northeast. Williams had a grade of 93% and added three pancake blocks.