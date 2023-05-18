Wedge front brings rain and cooler temps to Georgia Thursday



It has been another stormy evening across much of Middle Georgia, with a few strong storms as well.

Overnight we will see a few more showers and storms, but severe weather does not look likely.

The big change for our forecast tomorrow will come from a wedge front (aka backdoor cold front).

This front will be moving in from the northeast and bringing clouds and cooler air with it.

Highs Thursday will be limited to the mid and low 70s with increasing winds through the day.

Despite the cool down, showers and storms will still be likely throughout the day and into the evening.



By Friday, most of our rain should be moving out of the area.

Despite the dry weather on Friday, clouds will be sticking around for most of the day.

Highs Friday afternoon will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s.



Looking ahead to Saturday, a cold front will move into the area through the afternoon and evening.

This front will bring the potential for a few strong storms, as the highs warm into the mid 80s.

Saturday won’t be a total rain out, but if you are going to be out and about you should keep an eye on the weather.



Scattered storms will continue into Sunday as highs warm into the mid 80s, but rain chances taper off into next week.