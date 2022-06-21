We fought Trump pressure, GOP state officials tell 1/6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has opened, hearing from state and local officials who fended off Donald Trump’s pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack resumed Tuesday with testimony from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about Trump’s call asking him to “find 11,780” votes to prevent Joe Biden’s election victory. His deputy Gabe Sterling and Arizona’s Republican state leader Rusty Bowers were also key witnesses.

The panel is focused on Trump’s pressuring battleground state officials with schemes to reject state tallies and electors, all fueled by his false claims of election fraud.