Watson Boulevard Chick-fil-A relocating soon

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Chick-Fil-A at 1867 Watson Boulevard is a beloved part of the Warner Robins community, but in a few weeks, it’s moving to Russell Parkway.

Restaurant operator Pat Braski says the location at Watson wasn’t designed for the amount of people the store currently serves.

The new Russell Parkway location will launch the store into the future with a bigger kitchen and updated technology. The new facility will be also be more user friendly to better serve customers.

“We’re excited about the new facility for us to create a better experience for our employees to work,” Braski said. “And at the same time serve a much larger group of customers and fans that we’ve had over the years here in Warner Robins.”

Watson Boulevard will host a “Last Bite” party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 20. There will be cake and a scrapbook for people to sign. The location closes for good on April 22.

The new location, at 621 Russell Parkway, will have its grand opening on April 28.