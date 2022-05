Washington County teen arrested in stabbing case

RIDDLEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –According to a post on the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Deputies and Emergency Responders responded to a stabbing incident early Sunday morning outside of Riddleville…Deputies took a 16 year old into custody following this incident. The victim received treatment at a nearby trauma center. This case is currently under investigation, we’ll have updates as they become available.