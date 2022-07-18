Washington County responds to recent violence with prayer event
A Praise and Worship event took Saturday at noon on the courthouse lawn.
SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office took part in a day of prayer and praise to address recent violence in the community.
Multiple church and community leaders offered prayer and spoke.
Sheriff Joel Cochran says more about 100-125 people attended the event.