Washington County man stabbed to death
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating an incident that left one man dead in Washington County. A Washington County woman is suspected of stabbing 54-year-old Edward Porter, of Washington County, to death after an incident in their Harrison, GA mobile home. Porter was allegedly involved in a reported assault on a juvenile incident at the mobile home prior to the stabbing.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist in this investigation.
An autopsy will be conducted by GBI medical Examiner’s Office.
If anyone has information concerning this investigation is urged to contact the GBI Eastman Office at 478-374-6988 or Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 478-552-0911…