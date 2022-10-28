Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia, (41NBC/WMGT)— The Washington County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a missing person.

According to a Facebook post, 20-year-old Domanic Roberson was last seen on Church street in Harrsion, Georgia. He’s six feet tall and weighs 156 pounds.

If anyone has any information on where he is, you can contact Deputy Trey Burgamy at 478-232-1366. You can also call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 478-554-0911.