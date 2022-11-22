Warnock makes stop in Milledgeville as part of his ‘One More Time’ tour

As Georgia residents prepare for the December 6 runoff election, Senator Raphael Warnock is traveling throughout the state to encourage residents to get out and vote.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As Georgia residents prepare for the December 6 runoff election between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker, Senator Raphael Warnock is traveling throughout the state to encourage residents to get out and vote.

He made a stop in Milledgeville on Monday as part of his “One More Time” run off tour.

He spoke to supporters about how he challenged the state to have Saturday voting for early voting for the runoff election.

Warnock also said he wants everyone to make it to polls to make sure their voices are heard.

“It don’t matter if it is a runoff election,” he said. “It’s time to vote. Are you ready to bring this thing home? Let’s bring this thing home.”

Early voting is set to start on November 28 in most counties, but some counties are choosing to host early voting this Saturday.