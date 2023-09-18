Warner Robins woman injured in crash involving logging truck

The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Broadway and Guy Paine Road.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an afternoon traffic crash involving a logging truck. The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Broadway and Guy Paine Road.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old Warner Robins woman was headed north on Broadway. She was traveling alongside a logging truck. Deputies say her Honda and the logging truck collided as the truck turned onto Guy Paine Road.

Deputies report, the Honda went off the road and hit a tree and a parked unoccupied Bibb County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle. The driver of the Honda and a newborn infant were transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. The driver is listed in critical condition. The infant is listed as stable.

Deputies say the driver of the logging truck did not stop. The traffic collision is currently under investigation. Anyone with information about this collision is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.