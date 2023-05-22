Warner Robins teen arrested for firing shots at party

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An 18-year-old was arrested after firing shots at a party in Houston County.

The Perry Police Department says in the early hours of Saturday, May 20th, officers were sent to the area of Winstead Court in reference to multiple gunshots fired and speeding in the area. Officers found that there was a party taking place and that an altercation had taken place between 2 people there. Officers also found multiple rounds from a rifle that had been fired. Nobody was injured, but a mailbox was hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene.

18-Year-old Ja’Mez Barrett from Warner Robins was found to be the person that fired the shots at the party– the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and others arrested him at his home in Warner Robins. Barrett is being charged with aggravated assault and other charges may be pending. He’s being held at the Houston County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Perry Police Department at 478-988-2824.